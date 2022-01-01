Bill Paxton's family settles wrongful death lawsuit

Bill Paxton's family has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against executives at a Los Angeles hospital.

The Big Love star passed away in February 2017 at the age of 61 after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, Paxton's family confirmed on Friday that they had reached a settlement with bosses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the doctor who worked on him.

"The matter has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties," lawyers Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimberg told the outlet.

Representatives for Paxton's family notified the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the settlement last week.

Details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

In February, Paxton's family reached a partial settlement with executives at General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership for $1 million (£750,000).

They claimed they settled any liability to "reasonably compensate plaintiffs and avoid exposing (the) defendant to an expensive and time-consuming litigation".