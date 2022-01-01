'I’m so looking forward to this': Jesse Eisenberg to play a Sasquatch

Jesse Eisenberg will play a Sasquatch in an upcoming movie.

The 38-year-old actor - who just made his directional debut with 'When You Finish Saving The World' - has revealed he's set to play a Bigfoot character in a movie helmed by the Zellner Brothers (Nathan and David).

Speaking to Variety, Eisenberg said: “The next movie I’m doing is [with] the Zellner Brothers.

“They’re just these brilliant directors that I’ve wanted to work with for a long time, and I’m playing a Sasquatch.”

The 'Zombieland' star admitted he's looking forward to not having any talking parts.

He added: “In full makeup. In full body hair. No lines — I grunt, but no lines — and I’m so looking forward to this."

The filmmaking siblings previously put out the short 'Sasquatch Birth Journal 2' in 2010.

The plot read: “Sasquatch fanatics since they were children, the Zellner brothers think of the Sasquatch as a friend but also acknowledge their ‘unhealthy, unrealistic desire to pet and cuddle wild animals.'"

Eisenberg's other upcoming projects include writing and helming 'A Real Pain', in which he'll also star alongside Kieran Culkin.

The 'Social Network' star is poised to head to Poland in March 2023 to shoot the film about "two estranged cousins who travel to Poland after their grandmother dies to see where she came from and end up joining a Holocaust tour."

They will be played by Eisenberg and 'Succession' star Kieran, 39.

He is once again teaming up with Dave McCary, Emma Stone and Ali Herting’s production firm Fruit Tree on the movie, after 'When You Finish Saving The World' was released under the banner.

The 'Now You See Me' star says the movie asks if "modern pain is valid against the backdrop of real historical trauma."

In a recent interview with ScreenDaily.com, Eisenberg said of the two characters: “They have a funny, fraught relationship; it’s a bittersweet story, as we realise maybe we don’t fully belong together, but against the backdrop of this incredibly dramatic history.

“I’m trying to ask the question is modern pain valid against the backdrop of real historical trauma? I think I’m speaking to the experience of people [in their 30s] who go back and it’s foreign to them – and now suddenly real.”

Eisenberg is hoping to work with as many team members from the crew of his first film as he can, along with locals.

He added: “Luckily I’m shooting in a country that has an amazing film tradition.”

The movie star previously opened up about coming from a "secular suburban Jewish household" himself, while his ancestors were Polish.

Eisenberg said: "I grew up in a secular suburban Jewish household where we only observed the religion on very specific times like a funeral or a Bar Mitzvah."