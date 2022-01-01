Jennifer Coolidge wants Jennifer Lawrence to play her in a biopic

Jennifer Coolidge would want Jennifer Lawrence to play her in a movie about her life.

The 60-year-old actress is best known for her role as Stifler's Mom in 1999 teen comedy 'American Pie' but admitted that if a movie was to be made about her own life, she would want the 'Don't Look Up' star, 32, to play her but joked that she would "probably refuse" the part.

She told Deadline: "If I could choose someone to play me, I think I’d have Jennifer Lawrence. I mean, I don’t know if she’d like it — she’d probably refuse it — but I really like her."

Meanwhile, Jennifer - who has no children but previously dated the likes of Banks McClintock and Chris Kattan - recently joked she has slept with hundreds of people since playing the part of the 'MILF' on the coming-of-age movie.

She said: "I was so happy for 'American Pie' and the MILF thing. I got a lot out of being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from 'American Pie.' There were so many benefits to doing that movie. There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with [had I not done it!]

The 'White Lotus' star is also known for playing manicurist Paulette Bonafonte in the 'Legally Blonde' movies opposite Reese Witherspoon and has to deal with fans coming up to her to do impressions of her ditsy character's famous line.

In 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde', Paulette says: "Oh my God, you look like the Fourth of July! Makes me want a hot dog real bad."

Jennifer told Variety: "All day long and all night. Y'know, just so many people like say it on a plane, for f**** sake! It's exhausting, this hot dog story! But I have to go with it. I have to go with it and say 'Oh my God, you sound just like me when you say that!’"

Jennifer is set to appear as Paulette once again in the upcoming 'Legally Blonde 3' but revealed she is even yet to see a script for the movie.

She said: "Everyone keeps talking about it. I'm very excited about the script that is coming my way but I haven't seen it yet!"