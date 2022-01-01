New series scrapped after Jennifer Garner exits

Jennifer Garner has exited the series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which has led to the show's cancellation.

Apple TV+ has ditched the upcoming Bad Robot and Warner Bros series following lead actress Jennifer pulling out of the project, Deadline reports.

Based on Amy Silverstein’s memoir of the same name, the series was set to follow a group of women who supported Silverstein (portrayed by Garner) as she waited for a lifesaving heart transplant.

Bad Robot Productions acquired the rights to adapt the book in 2017 and landed a straight-to-series order from Apple in 2018.

The company signed a film and TV deal with Warner Bros in 2019, and the project has been in the works ever since. Karen Croner was originally signed on to write the series, but was replaced by Julia Brownell last year.

Following the long production process for the series, Garner reportedly exited My Glory Was I Had Such Friends for scheduling reasons. The actress is currently filming another Apple TV+ limited series, The Last Thing He Told Me.

Sources told Deadline this wasn't the end of the road for the show, explaining that Bad Robot and Warner Bros are looking for another home for the series, with a small writers room developing multiple scripts to present to potential buyers when the project hits the marketplace.