Sam Heughan set for Days Gone role

Sam Heughan is set to play the lead role in the movie version of the video game 'Days Gone'.

The 'Outlander' star has been tapped to feature in the film that is being developed by the movie division of Sony PlayStation Productions, with Sheldon Turner adapting the game for the big screen.

The development of the film follows the release of 'Uncharted' earlier this year, which starred Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and is based on the gaming franchise of the same name, that turned out to be a box-office success.

'Days Gone' was created by Bend Studio and is set in the Pacific Northwest following a devastating global pandemic. It chronicles former motorcycle club member Deacon St. John as he fights to survive in a world of despair and mutated humans in an attempt to find the long-lost love of his life.

Sam will play the role of Deacon and Turner's script is set to be a love ballad to motorcycle movies, the bike being Deacon's lone form of transport.

Turner and Jennifer Klein are producing for their Vendetta Productions company, while Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are producing for Sony PlayStation Productions.

Sam plays Jamie Fraser in the historical drama series 'Outlander' and has also been tipped as a possible successor to Daniel Craig as James Bond. He previously revealed that he would jump at the chance to play 007 if the opportunity arose.

The 42-year-old actor said: "I don't think any actor would ever say no. If I was asked to audition for it, I would be delighted."

Sam previously suggested that it is time for another Scottish Bond to follow in the footsteps of the late Sir Sean Connery.

He said: "I'd be the first Scottish [since Sean Connery]. I think it would definitely be time for another Scottish Bond."