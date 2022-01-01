Calista Flockhart in talks to star in Ally McBeal sequel

A new Ally McBeal sequel is reportedly in the works with Calista Flockhart in talks to return.



Deadline reports that the Emmy-winning legal comedy drama series, which first hit the small screen in 1997, is making a comeback with a sequel in early development at ABC.



Ally McBeal followed its titular character (portrayed by Flockhart) working in the Boston law firm Cage and Fish with her ex-lover and his wife. It won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1999, along with plenty of other top awards.



The new series is set to follow a young Black woman who joins the law firm straight out of law school. Deadline speculated that the character would be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s roommate Renée Raddick (portrayed by Lisa Nicole Carson in the original).



Karin Gist is onboard to write and executive produce the sequel series, and 57-year-old Flockhart has been approached to reprise her role as McBeal, according to the Deadline report. The actress and production team reportedly will not decide on her involvement until the script is finished.