Maria Bakalova loved James Gunn collaboration on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Maria Bakalova relished working with James Gunn on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'.

The 26-year-old actress voices Cosmo the Spacedog in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster and would happily spend the rest of her career collaborating with the director.

In an interview with Discussing Film, Maria said: "I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He's just everything.

"I don't even know how to say it, he's so talented. He's so funny. He's so fun. He's such a great human being. What an example of a person that I'd want to be like. His dedication to his craft is admirable as well. It's just phenomenal.

"I've been very lucky to meet him and to have a chance to work with him. I want to do it again and again."

The 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' star admits that it is a "dream come true" to be starring in a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film and is delighted to have been welcomed into the MCU.

She said: "Having the chance to join the family of Marvel and especially the 'Guardians of the Galaxy', which was my first love in the MCU, was a dream come true.

"I love seeing all the people for 'Vol. 3', the fans have been so welcoming and warm. It's truly precious and reminds you why you're actually doing this kind of work, to make people feel something. I think that's the biggest gift."

The Bulgarian actress revealed that she hopes to provide some "puppy love" for Marvel fans.

Maria said: "Yeah, we need some puppy love in it! We need something like that out there. Cosmo created a new world for me. So I hope people will root for her and enjoy it."