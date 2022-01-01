NeNe Leakes drops discrimination lawsuit

NeNe Leakes has dropped the discrimination lawsuit she filed against the producers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In April, lawyers for the TV personality, real name Linnethia Monique Leakes, filed legal proceedings at a court in Atlanta, with executive producer Andy Cohen, TV network Bravo, NBCUniversal and the show's production companies, True Entertainment and Truly Original, among those named in the complaint.

She alleged the producers had violated federal employment and anti-discrimination laws.

However, Leakes recently filed documents in which she requested for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

"All Parties consent and stipulate to the foregoing dismissal," the court document reads, according to People. "No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees in any submission to this Court."

Representatives for Leakes have not yet commented on the decision.

The 54-year-old was a main cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the first seven seasons starting in 2008, and after skipping season eight, returned to the show for three more seasons.