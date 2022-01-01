Gary Busey denies sex offence allegations

Gary Busey has denied committing sexual offences at a recent film convention.



On Saturday, a spokesperson for the Cherry Hill police department announced that detectives have charged The Buddy Holly Story actor with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment.



The charges stem from incidents that allegedly took place at the annual Monster Mania Convention held at the Doubletree Hotel in New Jersey over the weekend of 12-14 August.



But in footage obtained by TMZ on Monday, Busey vehemently denied the allegations.



"None of that happened," he insisted. "There was my partner, a camera lady, and me, and two girls. It took less than 10 seconds, and they left.



"Nothing happened, it was all false."



Busey was also questioned over whether there was any chance he may have acted in an "inappropriate" way without realising it.



"No, I was not... not inappropriate at all. And I have eyewitnesses," the 78-year-old continued.



Police officers are still investigating the allegations.