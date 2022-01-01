Daniel Kaluuya can't wait to watch Black Panther sequel as a fan

Daniel Kaluuya is looking forward to watching 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' as a fan.

The 33-year-old actor will not reprise his role as W'Kabi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele's film 'Nope' but has watched the trailer for the movie and is impressed by what he has seen.

Daniel told Variety: "Of course, I've seen it! It's amazing."

The actor revealed that he is comfortable with his absence from the upcoming film and suggested that it is "what's best for the story".

He said: "It's what's best for the story, what's best for the film. I'm excited for it. I'm excited to watch it."

Kaluuya remained tight-lipped when asked about his future in the MCU.

He joked: "You know I can't tell you!"

Daniel has produced the comedy film 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' – which stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown – and revealed that he was encouraged to get involved in the project after watching the short film of the same name that the story has been adapted from.

He recalled: "I watched the short and thought, 'This is really special and amazing. They have a film right there.'"

The 'Judas and the Black Messiah' star explained that he enjoyed producing as he was able to see the movie grow in a detached manner.

Daniel explained: "I love seeing something grow. You tell a story in a more detached way. It gives you a different point of view and you can help it and feel it and see it."

The Oscar-winning actor needed to learn how to ride a horse for his part in 'Nope' and revealed that he wasn't thrilled about working with animals.

Daniel said: "I got into an emotional scene with this horse, Lucky, and he started to do a really long pee and I had to wait until he finished."