Kevin Smith 'bawled throughout' Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding

Director Kevin Smith "bawled throughout" his friend Ben Affleck's wedding to Jennifer Lopez at the weekend.



Ben and Jennifer tied the knot for a second time at the actor's home in Savannah, Georgia on Saturday night, just weeks after they legally married in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas on 16 July.



Ben's frequent collaborator, Clerks director Kevin, was one of the celebrity guests at the ceremony, and in an interview with ET Canada, he called the wedding "one of the most beautiful events I've ever been present for in my life".



The director described the nuptials as "overwhelmingly emotional" and admitted he sobbed throughout the service.



"I'm a crier," he confessed. "I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of The Flash. I cry watching Degrassi for heaven's sake. But I bawled throughout because it was goddamn beautiful. So beautiful."



Kevin famously directed both Ben and Jennifer in the comedy-drama Jersey Girl, which the stars filmed when they were originally in a relationship. They called off their engagement in January 2004, a couple of months before the film was released.



The On The Floor hitmaker and the Good Will Hunting actor rekindled their romance in spring 2021 and got engaged again in April.



Kevin and Ben have also worked together on movies including Chasing Amy, Mallrats, Dogma, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.



Jason Mewes, who appeared in all of those movies, also attended the wedding.