Dave Franco was 'covered in bruises' after filming Day Shift stunts

Dave Franco was left "covered in bruises" after filming action sequences for Day Shift.

The actor plays Seth in the new vampire movie, which follows Jamie Foxx's character Bud Jablonski - a hardworking dad who uses his pool-cleaning job as a front for his real gig: hunting vampires.

Reflecting on the project during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Dave noted that he performed the majority of his own stunts.

"Most of it is me. We worked with one of the best stunt teams in the world. This is the men and women who taught Keanu (Reeves) on the John Wick films. So, for me, I played sports my whole life, and to be able to use some of those abilities towards acting, I had so much fun," he told guest host Lamorne Morris. "But I realised I push it too far. When I'm working with the best in the world, I'm like, 'Let's keep going, teach me more.' To the point where, at the end of the movie, my entire body was covered in bruises. Our director called it my tiger stripes."

Dave went on to share that he has a history of taking acting gigs "too far" and noted that he was determined to do his own driving in Michael Bay's 2019 movie 6 Underground, which was filmed in Florence, Italy.

"I did two days of stunt driver training and it was really fun and I felt pretty good. I was driving every take and I was driving fast. It got to the point where I was doing doughnuts next to a world-famous museum where if I hit something, I'm literally destroying history," the 37-year-old sighed.

Directed by J.J. Perry, Day Shift is now showing on Netflix.