Nicole Kidman shows off ripped physique in magazine photoshoot

Nicole Kidman has put her ripped physique on display for a magazine photoshoot.

Photographed by Zhong Lin, the Big Little Lies actress shows off her biceps and muscular legs while posing in a Diesel outfit and asymmetric red wig for the cover of the latest issue of Perfect magazine.

"The #PerfectIcon award goes to... @nicolekidman," a representative for the publication captioned the striking image on Instagram on Monday.

Nicole has not yet commented on the photoshoot.

However, fans were quick to praise the Australian star.

"Those biceps!! Absolutely stunning!!" one fan wrote, while another gushed: "Since when did Nicole Kidman get ripped?? love her."

Another wrote, "Reminder that Nicole Kidman is 55 years old & still looks amazing. Haven't gotten over this TOTAL SERVE of a photoshoot, mother went off!!"