Batman 2 script underway as Matt Reeves signs multi-year deal with Warner Bros.

'The Batman 2' script is underway.



The director of the first film, Matt Reeves, has just signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. with the studio owning all the rights to his future projects for a set period of years, including the sequel to the 2022 DC blockbuster starring Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader.



In a statement to Deadline, Reeves, who is working on the script with Mattson Tomlin, said: “Making this legendary studio my home is a dream.



“I am so excited to be working with Mike, Pam, and Channing and our teams to bring captivating stories I am truly passionate about to the big and small screen.”



Meanwhile, Colin Farrell is set to return as The Penguin in a spinoff series set "a little short time" after 'The Batman'.



The 46-year-old actor previously teased the HBO Max series about "what made him the man he is".



He said: "They are still early in the process of creating this world.



"We have to get into what made him the man he is. And also, it will pick up where this film finished off I think. I think it'll pick up a little short time after the last frame of this film.



"We'll get to go on a little kind of left turn off to the world of Oz and how he's beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist."



Although it is still "early days" Colin is delighted about the idea of the spinoff because he's found it "so much fun" to play The Penguin and loves the thought of investigating where his alter ego's vulnerabilities are.



He added: "It's a lovely, lovely character, and explores vulnerabilities.



"His violence is apparent, his propensity for violence and his ability to use it as a tool is apparent, but [also] to see we all have soft spots. Every single person. And to be able to find that location, dig around it would be fun."