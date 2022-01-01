Matilda Lutz to play lead role in Red Sonja

Matilda Lutz is to star in 'Red Sonja'.

The 31-year-old actress has been cast in the lead role in the Millennium Media comic book adaptation after Hannah John Kamen stepped away from the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Matilda heads an ensemble cast that includes Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Michael Bisping, Martyn Ford and Eliza Matengu.

M.J. Bassett will direct while Joey Soloway – who had initially been set to helm the film – will be credited as an executive producer.

'Red Sonja' is based on the comic book of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment and was previously adapted for the big screen in a 1985 film that starred Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The film is being produced at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio with additional shoots set for Greece.

Bassett said in a statement: "I've wanted to make a 'Red Sonja' film movie since I was a teenager – she has been a powerful presence for me and a character that I have always wanted to bring to the screen with my own voice and vision.

"When I met Matilda Lutz, I knew she had all the magic I was looking for and could see the complexity and depth she would bring to Sonja."

Millennium Media president Jeffrey Greenstein added: "M.J. is an amazing filmmaker with fantastic vision and Matilda was absolutely brilliant in 'Revenge' that we knew she was right for the role the moment we saw her – making them the perfect duo for 'Red Sonja'."

Producers on the film include Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Luke Lieberman, Les Weldon, Jonathan Yunger, Yariv Lerner and Joe Gatta.