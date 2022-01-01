Jason Momoa will play a 'quirky' villain in Fast X

Jason Momoa is looking forward to playing a "quirky" villain in 'Fast X'.

The 43-year-old actor has been cast as an antagonist in the latest movie of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise and is excited about the next phase of his career.

Jason told Entertainment Tonight: "I've never played a character that's, what's the word – he's evil and quirky and androgynous. He's very sadistic and fun. It's very bizarre."

The 'Game of Thrones' star enjoyed starring in the flick – which is due to be released in 2023 – and embraced playing a bad guy in the 'Fast' family.

He said: "I haven't played a villain in a very long time."

Jason will reprise his role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and he revealed that the film will be a "brothers' journey" between his alter ego Arthur Curry and the hero's half-brother Orm Marius, played by Patrick Wilson.

He explained: "It's a bit of a brothers' journey. So it's a lot of funny stuff, and there's a lot of stuff that's just what's going on in our environment, talking about climate change and just hitting on certain things that I wanted to hit on.

"Just a lot of laughs and also a lot of pain, so there's wonderful action."

The project will see Momoa reunite with Ben Affleck, who is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film, and he can't wait to work with his 'Justice League' co-star again.

He told Variety: "It's just hugs and kisses. I love that guy. We get along too well. It's very good to see him again."