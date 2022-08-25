NEWS Jurassic World: The Exhibition launching in London Newsdesk Share with :





Jurassic World: The Exhibition, an over 20,000 square-foot immersive experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, will be landing in London on August 25, 2022 at ExCeL London, just 15 minutes from central London on the brand new Elizabeth Line.



Visitors will walk through the world- famous “Jurassic World” gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs and explore prehistoric environments. Guests will have an up-close look at a Velociraptor, stand in awe under a towering Brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex. Fans will be able to imagine what it would have been like to roam among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including “Bumpy” from the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, created by Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation, which is currently streaming globally on Netflix.



The Jurassic World franchise has been entertaining generations of fans around the world with thrilling and awe-inspiring stories and characters for nearly 30 years – from films and TV series, to video games and toys, to live-action experiences and immersive attractions at Universal Parks and Resorts around the globe.



To celebrate the exhibition launch in London, fans will get an exclusive opportunity when playing Jurassic World Alive – the popular location-based AR mobile game. Players who visit the exhibition in London and open the game on their devices can locate an exclusive Jurassic World: The Exhibition incubator, which are capsules that contain valuable resources, as an in-game reward. Players with AR-enabled devices can then snap a picture or take a video of a dinosaur using the game’s AR feature and post to their social media channels using the #JurassicWorldAlive hashtag.



Truly bringing Jurassic World to life since its initial launch in Melbourne, Australia, Jurassic World: The Exhibition has become a global success and has opened its gates to excited fans in Dallas, Denver, Chicago, Philadelphia, Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shanghai with more to come.



Universal Parks & Resorts’ President of Global Business Development, Michael Silver said, “What excites us about Jurassic World: The Exhibition is the opportunity to give fans a real-world, immersive experience based on the amazing adventures of the franchise and delivered to a location near them. Visitors will come face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs and walk through richly themed environments, all inspired by the beloved global franchise .”



Cityneon’s Executive Chairman & Group CEO, Ron Tan said, “I am equally excited that we are launching Jurassic World: The Exhibition in the UK for the first time so soon after the theatrical release of Jurassic World: Dominion. Fans in London, stay tuned for a once in a lifetime experience and see your favourite dinosaurs come to life right in front of your eyes!”



Jurassic World: The Exhibition –– produced in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment, a division of Universal Parks & Resorts –– immerses audiences of all ages in settings inspired by the groundbreaking Jurassic World franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment. The latest film, Jurassic World: Dominion, is in theaters now.



The operation and management teams will continue to implement enhanced health and safety procedures for the operation of Jurassic World: The Exhibition when it arrives in London. Specific details will be shared closer to opening at JurassicWorldExhibition.com. All exhibition activities will be in accordance with applicable guidelines and local directives. Visit https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus for the latest guidelines.



Tickets to Jurassic World: The Exhibition start at £13. Children under two years of age are free with accompanying parent or guardian. Group Sales packages are available for groups greater than 10. VIP and Flex Passes are available, as well as special pricing for senior citizens, students and NHS.

