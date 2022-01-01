Olivia Wilde slams Jason Sudeikis for serving custody papers in 'vicious' way

Olivia Wilde has blasted her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis for serving her with custody papers in a "vicious" way.

While the actress/director was promoting her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last April, she was handed an envelope from a person in the audience. It was later confirmed Olivia had been served with legal papers relating to a custody matter involving her and Jason's two children - Otis, eight, and Daisy, five.

Reflecting on the "upsetting" moment in an interview for Variety, Olivia revealed that she wasn't "entirely surprised" by the way she received the documents.

"I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing," she told the outlet. "To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I'm not easily distracted. But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there's a reason I left that relationship."

Earlier this month, a judge dismissed Jason's request to move their two children from Los Angeles to New York. In the filing, the Ted Lasso actor also apologised for any upset the method in which the papers were served caused his former partner.

But in the interview with Variety, Olivia indicated that she didn't fully accept Jason's explanation.

"It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn't have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary," the 38-year-old continued. "For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an eight- and five-year-old, and that's really sad. I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it's not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it's deeply painful."

Olivia and Jason were together between 2011 and 2020. The star started dating Harry Styles in January 2021 after meeting him on the set of Don't Worry Darling.