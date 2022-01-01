Matt Smith still in physio for House of the Dragon injury

Matt Smith is still having physiotherapy to treat an injury he sustained on the set of new Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

Fans of the Doctor Who star were left stunned when the show premiered on Sunday and Matt featured in a raunchy brothel scene.

In the HBO epic, he plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir presumptive to the Iron Throne, and dons a long icy blonde wig for the part.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, 39-year-old Matt revealed details about the pain he endured playing Daemon.

"That was doing a stunt in a helmet," he shared. "Hit the disc in my neck in Portugal. It’s f**king pain in the neck — literally, metaphorically and physically.

"I’m actually waiting to go into the physio right now after this to do some work on it. But, you know, it’s all part of the process, on some level."

House of the Dragon, which Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin co-produces, became British broadcaster Sky's biggest-ever U.S. launch in the U.K.

The show, which is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, also landed the top spot when it came to HBO's records, instantly becoming the biggest series premiere in the network's history, with almost 10 million viewers tuning in.