NEWS Eve Hewson reveals Robbie Williams stole her dance move





Magic Radio presenter Tom Price was joined by actresses Sharon Horgan and Eve Hewson on his Magic Radio show where the pair talked about their new Apple TV+ programme Bad Sisters.



Taking part in Tom’s School Disco feature Eve, daughter of U2 singer Bono, revealed that she believes Robbie Williams stole her dance move for his hit song ‘Rock DJ’.



Commenting on the time the pop star stayed with them she said “I have a theory, now Robbie Williams made the Rock DJ music video. He came to stay with my family…when I was younger and I was a big dancer and this was my move (finger in the air, finger pointing down). This was my move okay, I used to do this to make my parents laugh all the time, and whenever they had a guest, they were like ‘Eve do the thing, do the thing’ and I would do the thing, and everyone would laugh. Then he went and made that music video, and that is the move! I swear he got that from me.”



Sharon asked Eve how old she was at the time to which she replied she was six years old, making Sharon exclaim “he stole a six-year-olds move! what a piece of work.”



Eve and Sharon went on to chat about how it felt to be shooting the show in Ireland and how Eve felt being back home, to which she replied “There’s nothing better than coming home from a long day and getting into your childhood bed. It’s like…oh its delicious, seeing your dogs, your mum’s there and she’s like ‘oh honey you’ve worked so hard’ and she gives you the food and you’re just like gosh this is amazing.” Her co-star Sharon added “because normally you’re going back to an empty hotel, and you feel really sad.”



