Nick Cannon is expecting his 10th child

Nick Cannon is to become a father for the tenth time, after he announced on Wednesday that he and Brittany Bell are expecting their third baby together.



In a sweet Instagram post, the entertainer shared a video montage of him and the model at a maternity photoshoot.



In the photos, Brittany was shown with her baby bump. The pictures also include their two children - son Golden, five, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.



“Time Stopped and This Happened,” Nick captioned the post.



As well as the children he shares with 34-year-old Brittany, he also has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, newborn son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, and twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with model/DJ Abby De La Rosa, who is also pregnant with their third baby.



Tragically, Nick's son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.



While on the Lip Service podcast earlier this year, Nick, 41, was asked if he has more babies on the way.



“When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way... the stork is on the way,” he replied.



Later, Nick posted a lyric video for his song I Do featuring Chris Brown.