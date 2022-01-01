Olivia Wilde was 'blown away' after seeing Florence Pugh in Midsommar

Olivia Wilde was "blown away" by Florence Pugh after watching her in 'Midsommar'.

The 38-year-old filmmaker cast the 'Little Women' star in her film 'Don't Worry Darling' and explained how she knew Pugh was going to be a "superstar" after watching her in the 2019 film.

Olivia told Variety: "I had been blown the f*** away by her. I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, 'Well, she's extraordinary. She's clearly the most exciting young actress working today.'"

'Don't Worry Darling' will be released next month and is set in the 1950s. It sees Florence and Olivia's boyfriend Harry Styles play the seemingly happy couple Alice and Jack Chambers but cracks start to appear in their life when Alice becomes curious about the mysterious company Jack is working for.

It is the second feature film Wilde has directed following the 2019 flick 'Booksmart' and she is grateful to get another opportunity behind the camera.

The 'House' star said: "It's harder for women to get a second chance at directing. Fewer people will invest in the second film of a woman than a man.

"I was so lucky. My movie didn't make a billion dollars. It struck enough of a nerve of the cultural zeitgeist that I was allowed to have another opportunity. I really feel, at this point, that I have earned the right to say I'm a director."

Olivia also praised Harry and Florence for the dynamic they created on set together.

She explained: "We were all brought so close by the bubble of the production.

"She was a really great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film."