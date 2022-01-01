Mandy Moore finding it 'really hard' to let go of This Is Us character

Mandy Moore has confessed she is finding it very difficult to "say goodbye" to her This Is Us character.

The actress played Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC drama for six seasons between 2016 and the beginning of this year.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, Mandy admitted to guest host Simu Liu that she was having trouble letting go.

"I think for all of us, because even on a film set you grow so close. You shared such intimate moments with this family," she said. "It was really hard to sort of say goodbye. And simultaneously saying goodbye to this character. I'm like, oh, this is like slipping into a pair of comfortable shoes every day at work. I can't fathom, like, not telling these stories anymore, telling the story of this family."

Mandy won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the show. Of late, the star has been focusing on her music career, having released her seventh studio album In Real Life in May, and is also expecting her second baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

"I think I'm still processing the fact that it's over in a way, because we would typically be shooting right now. But I'm excited to sort of look forward to whatever's next," the 38-year-old smiled.