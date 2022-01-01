Scott Patterson recalls feeling 'objectified' during scene for Gilmore Girls

Scott Patterson has recalled how he felt "objectified" while filming a scene for Gilmore Girls.

The actor, who played Luke Danes on the popular show from 2000 until 2007, revealed on a recent episode of the I Am All In with Scott Patterson podcast that he felt uncomfortable during a sequence shot for the third season when Lauren Graham's character Lorelai and Melissa McCarthy's Sookie note that his bottom has a "nice shape to it".

Reflecting on the moment, Scott noted that he found the scene to be "disturbing".

"It is infuriating because you're being treated like an object. And it's disturbing and it's disgusting and I had to endure that through that entire scene and many takes," he stated. "It was the most disturbing time I have ever spent on that set. I couldn't wait for that day to be over."

Scott went on to note that he was very unhappy with the scene and wishes he had said something to the producers.

"Stand there in front of all those people filming and this is how the creator of that show sees that character. That you can humiliate him and take away his dignity that entire scene and that's OK," the 63-year-old continued. "It wasn't OK with me...That's the one thing I hate about this episode is that scene."

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has not yet commented on Scott's claims.