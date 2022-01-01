Mark Wahlberg was naked for 12 hours on first day of shooting Me Time

Mark Wahlberg was naked for the entire first day of shooting his new movie Me Time.

In the comedy, The Fighter actor plays fun-loving Huck Dembo, who reconnects with his friend Sonny Fisher, as played by Kevin Hart, and takes him on a wild weekend.

Reflecting on the scene in which he appears completely naked except for a pair of running shoes at the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, Mark shared that he wasn't exactly "comfortable".

"Unfortunately for me, the whole day lasted 12 hours in Long Beach on the pier," he told E! News on the red carpet. "And every once in a while, somebody would give me a robe or something, but not comfortable."

But after the long day of shooting in the nude, Mark was excited to wear clothes for the rest of the shoot.

"Day two was great because I got to put my clothes back on. Day one was rough. I was only wearing sneakers," the 51-year-old explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "It was a bit embarrassing but other than that it was all good. It was just such a fun environment. You know, I mean, I never laughed so much in my life."

Me Time, also featuring Regina Hall, is set to be released on Netflix on Friday.