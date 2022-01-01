Mark Wahlberg had 'fun' during Me Time shoot

Mark Wahlberg had "fun every day" while filming 'Me Time'.



The 51-year-old actor plays Huck Dumbo in the Netflix comedy film and loved working together with co-star Kevin Hart and director John Hamburg.



Mark told Variety: "I was able to just go to work and have fun every day.



"John created an amazing environment for everybody, not just myself, Kevin and Regina (Hall), but for everybody to be at their creative best and try things."



The film follows Sonny Fisher (Hart), a stay-at-home dad who decides to take some time away for himself by reconnecting with Wahlberg's character for a weekend birthday trip, and the comic was impressed with 'The Departed' star's work ethic.



Kevin said: "Seeing Mark come to work, sit in his chair and talk to the cast and crew, this is a guy who's been doing it for years!



"I've been fortunate enough to work with good people that respect and love the craft, and I hope that never changes."



Regina plays Hart's wife in the movie and likened her own busy career to that of her architecture alter ego Maya Fisher.



She said: "It's certainly (about) understanding how it is to try to have balance between work and, honestly, me time, being able to have quality time with yourself and anyone you love."



Mark had to film a nude scene for the project and struggled with the "embarrassing" experience.



He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Day two was great because I got to put my clothes back on. Day one was rough. I was only wearing sneakers. It was a bit embarrassing but other than that it was all good. It was just such a fun environment. You know, I mean, I never laughed so much in my life."