Jason Momoa promises third and final See series won't be stale

Jason Momoa likes to mix up the action on his TV show See to make sure nothing "feels a bit stale".



Jason has been playing Baba Voss, the lead in Apple TV+'s sci-fi drama, since it debuted in 2019. Jonathan Tropper took over as showrunner in 2020, with the third and final season dropping on Friday.



"I have a pretty large career doing action so if there's something that feels a bit stale and I'd like to try something different, they're open to it," Momoa said to The Hollywood Reporter. "And the truth of it is, me and (Jonathan) have a wonderful working relationship. There are things he sees in me that most people don't and if I say, 'Hey, I'd literally like to go here with the character,' it challenges him to get to that level to write me something that is at that level. It's nice to be able to make him proud."



Set in a dystopian future, See also stars Alfre Woodard and Dave Bautista.



The 43-year-old can next be seen in the adventure flick Slumberland. Fans will have to wait a little longer to catch him in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, after Warner Bros. pushed the release back from March to December 2023.