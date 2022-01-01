Shia LaBeouf seemingly credits FKA Twigs with 'saving his life'

Shia LaBeouf has seemingly credited his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs with "saving (his) life" by going public with sexual battery allegations against him.

In December 2020, the British singer-songwriter filed a lawsuit against her Honey Boy co-star in Los Angeles in which she accused him of sexual battery, battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In the lawsuit, FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, claimed that Shia was abusive during their relationship between 2018 and 2019.

During his interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries' Bishop Robert Barron, the 36-year-old said he has experienced a "perspective shift" and can see that his accuser - who he didn't mention by name - saved his life.

"When I think about what's happened in my life this way, old me was so upset, so resentful about the woman who accused me of all this," he confessed. "I wanted to go on Twitter and write all these things. I wanted to justify this and explain all this. Now I actually see that the woman saved my life. She is, for me, a saint in my life. She saved my life. The perspective shift feels miraculous."

After Twigs filed the lawsuit, Shia confessed that he had been "abusive to myself and everyone around me for years" and he took a step back from acting and left his agency while he received treatment for his behaviour.

Shia admitted in the new interview that he contemplated suicide during this low point but was saved by converting to Catholicism as he prepared to play saint Padre Pio in a movie.

As a result of turning to God, Shia said he has been able to let go of the "old me" and see that "my life had led to serious infliction of pain and damage on other people".

Twigs' case is slated to go to trial in April 2023.