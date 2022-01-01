Val Kilmer was thrilled to reunite with Tom Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick

Val Kilmer says it was a "pleasure" to reunite with Tom Cruise on 'Top Gun: Maverick'.



The 62-year-old actor reprised his role as Admiral Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky in the action sequel and relished the chance to act with Cruise, who returned as his alter ego and Iceman's close friend Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell.



Speaking to Collider, Val said: "Well, we are paid to act and that's what we did in the scene... but doing so with a class act like Tom made it a pleasure, and less like work!"



The 'Heat' star appreciated working with Tom and director Joseph Kosinski, who he claimed made the cast "very comfortable".



Val, whose voice is permanently damaged after a battle with throat cancer, explained: "He made us very comfortable, and everyone on the crew was transfixed just to be there. Tom commands a lot of respect and it was a joy to be in such a comfortable setting."



The sequel features a number of new additions to the cast, including Miles Teller and Glen Powell, and Val believes that they enhanced the blockbuster.



He said: "The energy of ensemble casts is explosive! Especially when they're playing fighter pilots!"



Val explained that he is proud of his career as an actor and hopes to "inspire increased focus and concentration" from audiences.



Asked what he hopes people take from his work, the 'Batman Forever' star said: "I hope to inspire increased focus and concentration. To entertain for two hours carries a great deal of satisfaction. To be able to give this gift is such a joy. It costs something too. Acting should cost something!"