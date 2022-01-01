Jameela Jamil regularly mistaken for Priyanka Chopra

Jameela Jamil gets excited whenever she is mistaken for Priyanka Chopra.



In an interview for Vogue India, The Good Place actress shared that she always dresses up when she goes out to run errands as she is often confused with The Matrix Resurrections star by members of the public.



"I spent a lot of my youth trying to be invisible and not stand out. As I get older, I realise time is running out. We need to celebrate life as much as we can. So now, every day is a party," she smiled. "That, and the fact that I get mistaken for Priyanka Chopra all the time - honestly the honour of my life - but I also have to always represent her well out there on the streets."



Jameela, who is of Pakistani descent and was raised in the U.K., went on to note that she is happy to see more South Asian women represented in the media but believes there is still a lot of work to do.



"I think thanks to people like Mindy (Kaling) and Priyanka (Chopra) and even me, I think that is happening. People are starting to see value in our stories. However, I would love to see more Indian sex symbols in worldwide movies," the 36-year-old continued. "Our representation conversation now needs to go beyond just race or gender. We also need to think about disability, as it's a conversation that no one is ever having. In Hollywood, we have completely erased billions of people because we are still sticking to a type of exclusivity that I think is really problematic."