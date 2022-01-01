Kris Jenner denies Scott Disick has been 'excommunicated' by Kardashian family

Kris Jenner has denied a claim suggesting Scott Disick has been "excommunicated" by the Kardashian family.

Last week, editors at Page Six reported that the TV personality has had to "regroup" his relationships as he has been "kind of excommunicated" following his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian officially tying the knot with Travis Barker in May.

But after the comments began to circulate on social media, Kris took to Instagram on Saturday to insist Scott is still a "special part" of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family," she wrote. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family... we love him and not true!"

Scott shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and seven-year-old Reign with Kourtney.

And while the 39-year-old has not yet responded to the gossip, in the first season of the Hulu series The Kardashians, he revealed to Khloé Kardashian that he and Kourtney now have a very different dynamic.

"We're really just more of co-parenters," he said. "I would say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."

Scott and Kourtney, 43, were in an on-again, off-again relationship between 2006 to 2015.

Most recently, the Talentless founder was reported to be dating Kimberly Stewart.