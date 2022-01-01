Jennifer Lopez upset wedding footage was shared online 'without permission'

Jennifer Lopez was saddened to learn part of her wedding reception was filmed "without consent".

On Friday, footage of the singer serenading her new husband Ben Affleck at their wedding in Savannah, Georgia on 20 August began to circulate on social media.

But after a fan account re-posted the clip, Jennifer took to the comments section to share her dismay.

"This was taken without permission. Period. Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don't know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share," she wrote on Saturday. "Anything I put out private is OnTheJLo and it's to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money."

The person who took the footage remains unknown.

While Jennifer didn't share any details from the ceremony, she did share several photos of her posing in her three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses in her most recent On The JLo newsletter.

The On The Floor hitmaker and the Good Will Hunting actor met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and got engaged in November 2002. They never made it down the aisle and parted ways in early 2004.

However, the pair reconnected shortly after J.Lo ended her engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April 2021, with Ben popping the question for a second time with a massive green diamond engagement ring last April.