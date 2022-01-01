Sydney Sweeney responds to controversy over mother's 'hoedown' birthday party

Sydney Sweeney has responded to the intense controversy surrounding her mother's "hoedown" birthday party.

The Euphoria actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share a slideshow of images from a Western-themed 60th bash she recently threw for her mum Lisa.

"No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown," she wrote in the caption.

However, Sydney began to trend on social media after fans spotted a guest wearing a T-shirt with the words "Blue Lives Matter" on the front. The slogan refers to a countermovement in the U.S. which advocates for those convicted of killing law enforcement officers to be sentenced under hate crime statutes.

Other attendees wore red baseball caps with the words, "Make Sixty Great Again". This is seemingly a reference to former U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again".

In response to the backlash, Sydney took to Twitter and insisted that the party was an "innocent" celebration.

"You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom's milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention," the 24-year-old asserted. "Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"