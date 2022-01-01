Daniel Craig says James Bond experience prepared him for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Daniel Craig thinks playing James Bond has helped him to prepare for 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'.

The 54-year-old actor has reprised the role of Benoit Blanc - a Southern detective - in the latest 'Knives Out' movie, and he's explained how playing 007 helped him to prepare for the shoot.

Discussing the challenge of reprising a character and dealing with comparisons, Daniel explained: "I’ve spent the past 15 years of my life trying to do that in a franchise, so I’m not afraid of it. If you’ve got the right people in the room and the right talent, then you can do it."

The first 'Knives Out' movie - which also starred the likes of Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis - proved to be a big hit at the box office.

And Daniel has relished being reunited with director Rian Johnson.

He told Empire: "Rian’s a genius writer and doesn’t want to repeat [himself]. Neither do we want to let people down; we want audiences to enjoy the world that we created in the first one and believe in this one."

Daniel made his final appearance as Bond in 2021's 'No Time to Die', and the actor previously admitted that he may have taken the role too seriously.

He said at the time: "I take things quite seriously unfortunately, but also because I care, and I love what I do. So I'm never not trying to figure out whether we can make it a bit better.

"It's James Bond. This is, for me personally, the biggest thing I've ever done in my career. It's one of the biggest things in my life. It's massively important to me, and maybe that’s taking it too seriously, and sometimes you’ve got to lighten it [up]."