Lupita Nyong'o honours Chadwick Boseman on second anniversary of his death

Lupita Nyong'o honoured her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman by posting a sweet video to mark the second anniversary of his death on Sunday.



The Black Panther actor passed away on 28 August 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.



To mark the anniversary of his death on Sunday, Lupita shared a sweet video she once took of Chadwick signing autographs for fans in a cinema auditorium.



"Chadwick, what are you doing?" Lupita said in the Instagram video as she stood beside her co-star in front of a group of fans.



"I'm signing tickets. I signed somebody's shoes over there. I signed some Jordans (sneakers) and I'm not even Michael Jordan," he replied as the crowd laughed.



Behind the camera, Lupita asked, "Why do you think they asked you?" and he responded, "I don't know! I have no idea."



In the caption of the video, the Oscar-winning actress wrote, "Kept it real, kept it kind."



Black Panther star Winston Duke wrote in the comments, "Incredibly generous man…always sharing abad (sic) helping and giving and loving… ugh… my heart … Ure (sic) missed beyond any words my brother… love love! Thanks Lupita for posting our treasure… man oh man!!"



Letitia Wright, who played Chadwick's onscreen sister in the movies, responded with three heart emojis.



Lupita, Winston, and Letitia will be seen playing Nakia, M'Baku, and Shuri once again in the upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is due to be released in November.