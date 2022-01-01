Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev marry

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have tied the knot in Paris, France.

The professional wrestler/TV personality announced on Monday that she and her Russian dancer fiancé had recently wed.

Taking to Instagram, Nikki posted a photo of her posing in a white dress alongside Artem, who was wearing a shirt and suit. The Eiffel Tower is apparent in the distance. She also shared a photo of their wedding rings.

While Nikki didn't divulge any further details, the star indicated that all will be revealed in a four-part special called Nikki Bella Says I Do that is set to air on E! Entertainment.

"We said I DO, can't wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, Nikki Bella Says I Do," the 38-year-old wrote in the caption.

Following the happy news, Nikki and Artem were inundated with congratulatory messages.

"It was so magical and beautiful!!!!" posted Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella, while Artem's Dancing with the Stars co-star Gleb Savchenko added: "I love you guys! Congratulations."

Nikki and Artem started dating in January 2019 and got engaged a year later.

The pair welcomed their first child, a son named Matteo, in July 2020.