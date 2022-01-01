Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel making movie about their '90s romance

Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel are making a movie about their "love story".

During the latest episode of Pod Meets World, the actress recalled how she dated the *NSYNC singer after they met on the set of her sitcom Boy Meets World in 1999.

"Lance and I are actually working on a movie about our love story and about our prom experience," she revealed. "I dated Lance for about a year while I was on Boy Meets World. It was my senior year and Lance came with me to my high school prom."

Danielle went on to note that she thought she was going to marry Lance at the time and had "envisioned" their future together. However, they broke up shortly after they attended prom together.

"Lance and I had a hotel room booked and I had a vision for what that night was going to be and Lance was very nervous about what my vision for that night was going to be. That is really the night Lance talks about, where he felt like he was hurting me by not being honest to himself or anyone else about what was going on in his life so it was kind of the impetus for him to say, 'I'm going to end our relationship,'" the 41-year-old continued. "I held on for hope for way too long that we were going to get back together and get married and have a family... It turns out I'm not Lance's type."

Lance, 43, came out as gay in 2006 and married Michael Turchin in 2014.

And the singer went on to share that attending prom with Danielle turned out to be an important moment in him discovering his sexuality.

"The reason we wanted to make this prom story into a film, I think so many people can relate to that story; so many people in the LGBT community, their prom night was the night they were like, 'Oh, wait a minute. This can't happen anymore. I can't do this anymore,'" he explained. "This was the catalyst for me that made me start to accept myself, which took a long time after that, but that was definitely the first little straw that broke."

Lauren Lapkus and Mary Holland are writing the script for the upcoming project.