Demi Lovato regrets making so many documentaries

Demi Lovato regrets making three documentaries before she turned 30.



While speaking to Alternative Press, the Sorry Not Sorry singer expressed regret about making 2012's Demi Lovato: Stay Strong, 2017's Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated and 2021's Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil before she turned 30 earlier this month.



During her interview with AP, the singer shared that she didn't anticipate making another documentary in the future.



"Honestly, I'm really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too," Demi told the outlet. "And if they aren't, then they can watch my music videos."



She stated that she used the documentaries to explain herself during certain points in her life and her sobriety journey, but she wished she had waited until she had gotten her demons under control.



"I wish I would have waited until I had my s**t figured out more (before making them) because now it's cemented. Sobriety is what works for me and nothing else," she shared.



Demi has previously opened up about her history of substance abuse and her journey toward sobriety. She explained that starring in documentaries when she wasn't sober displayed an inaccurate image of herself.



However, the pop star noted that if she wants to open up about her life in the future, she will do so via an interview or a book.



"My story's not done, so I want to be able to say by the time I've written a book, 'OK, this is me grown up,'" Demi said.