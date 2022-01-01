Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon to star in Dolly Parton's holiday special

Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon are to appear in Dolly Parton's upcoming Mountain Magic Christmas TV special.

Set in Dollywood, the country music icon's amusement park in the Tennessee Smoky Mountains, the programme is described as a "contemporary movie-musical" that tells the backstage story of making a network TV special.

"This sentimental holiday movie takes viewers on a journey through time as Parton is visited by the Three Wise Men. The entertainer is taught valuable lessons, ultimately challenging her notions of the real magic of Christmas," a representative for NBC shared.

Alongside Miley, who is Dolly's goddaughter, and late-night personality Jimmy, the show will also feature appearances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, and Angel Parker.

It is not yet known who will play the Three Wise Mountain Men.

The feature was first announced in May, but no release date has been set.

Back in 2015, Parton signed a deal with NBC to develop a series of TV movies inspired by her life and music. These included Coat of Many Colours and Christmas of Many Colours: Circle of Love.