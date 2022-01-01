Actress Charlbi Dean dies

Actress/model Charlbi Dean has died at the age of 32.



The South African star, who appeared in the Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness, passed away in New York City on Monday.



Editors at Variety reported that Charlbi had died from an “unexpected illness”.



No further details were available.



Born in Cape Town, the up-and-coming actress made her debut in the 2010 film adaptation of Spud and reprised the role of Amanda in the sequel. She also had roles in 2018’s Interview with God and played Syonide in the TV series Black Lightning.