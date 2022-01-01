Jordan Peele teases possibility of Nope sequel

Jordan Peele has teased the possibility of a 'Nope' sequel.

The 43-year-old filmamker isn't giving much away, but he suggested there could be more films in the 'Nope' universe after IMDb listed Michael Busch as uncredited character Nobody, who was in the first trailer but cut from the movie.

He told the New York Times newspaper: "People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what’s going on.

"The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I’m glad people are paying attention.

"I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories."

In the trailer, Busch's character could be seen smiling calmly walking across what seemed to be a movie lot, with everyone else charging in the opposite direction - presumably away from Gordy the Chimp's attack.

In one disturbing moment which did feature in the film, the young Ricky 'Jupe' Park (Steven Yeun) spotted his co-star's shoe pointing up at the sky.

Although Peele stayed coy on the exact meaning of the shoe, he added: "I can say, from a character-driven standpoint, the scene is about a moment in which a dissociative psychological switch gets flipped for the character."

Meanwhile, Peele - who has also written and directed both 'Get Out' and 'Us' - previously revealed he already has "a few ideas" for his next film.

He said: "I don't know what's next, there are a few ideas percolating. I need to kind of sink into the world a little bit and allow the world to sort of tell me which one is the next one.

"So that's what my next couple of months will be spent doing... Sitting, watching, waiting, looking at my coffee. If you watch good films you'll get inspired, even if it has nothing to do with anything you want to do."