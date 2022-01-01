Sigourney Weaver has no intention of retiring from acting

Sigourney Weaver has no intention of retiring any time soon because she still finds work "exhilarating".



While speaking to Interview magazine for an article published on Tuesday, the 72-year-old actress and her Call Jane co-star Elizabeth Banks opened up about their prospects of retirement.



When asked if she was considering giving up acting, Elizabeth responded: “I would hope not, because I probably enjoy it more now than ever.”



Sigourney added that she's “fine (with the fact) that I might be the oldest person on the set. Yes, I always have to go through a period of, ‘Oh my god, it’s happening again'.



“Then I get the joy and the explosion of letting this person out to live. And it’s the most exhilarating thing in the world.”



The Alien star will soon be seen in Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as the third, fourth and fifth installments of James Cameron's franchise.