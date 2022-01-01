Martin Freeman to star in horror film Queen of Bones

Martin Freeman has been cast in the horror film 'Queen of Bones'.

The 50-year-old actor has been tapped to lead the flick alongside Julia Butters, Jacob Tremblay and Taylor Schilling.

The movie has entered production in Canada and is being directed by Robert Budreau from a script by Michael Burgner. Appian Way, Lumanity Productions and Productivity Media are all developing the picture.

'Queen of Bones' tells the story of twin siblings Lily (Butters) and Sam (Tremblay) who live at a remote home with their widowed father Malcolm (Freeman) in 1930s Oregon.

When Lily and Sam find an Icelandic spell book in the cellar, the pair begin to suspect a connection between their mother's death and dark forces in the woods.

They then embark on a dangerous mission to force their father and his friend, Ida May (Schilling), to reveal the truth about her passing.

Budreau said: "I am thrilled to be working with such a stellar cast to bring this amazing Depression-era folk horror script to life. And I'm equally excited to be collaborating with Appian Way and my past partners at Productivity Media."

Producer William G. Santor added: "We are so happy to be back in business with Robert as director on another film for Productivity Media.

"He has a great creative voice, and we are thrilled to be on this journey with him and our award-winning and collaborative partners at Appian Way."

Martin is known for his roles in 'The Hobbit' trilogy and 'Love Actually' and he revealed that he would "consider" directing a film.

He said: "It’s something that I would consider. I do think about it. I change with it, really. Sometimes when I’m on set and I see what a director does, I look at it and go, “Yeah, I could do that. I’d be right with this part of it."