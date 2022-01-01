Eugenio Derbez undergoes 'very complicated' operation following accident

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez has undergone "very complicated" surgery after being involved in an accident.

The CODA star's wife, singer and actress Alessandra Rosaldo, announced on Instagram on Monday that the 60-year-old had been involved in an accident "a couple of days ago" and needed an operation to treat his "delicate" injuries.

"He is fine, however, the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery," Rosaldo wrote in Spanish. "The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health.

"The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies."

Rosaldo didn't share any further details about Derbez's accident or his injuries.

Concluding her post, Rosaldo wrote, "Thank you for always being close to us. I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favour of God, Eugenio will recover very soon."

Derbez and his CODA cast members won the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture earlier this year. The movie also won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in March.

In the U.S., he is also known for the Apple TV+ series Acapulco and films such as Instructions Not Included, How to Be a Latin Lover, Overboard and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.