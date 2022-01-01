Triangle of Sadness director calls Charlbi Dean's death 'a shock and tragedy'

Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Östlund has paid tribute to his leading lady Charlbi Dean following her death.

The South African actress passed away at a New York City hospital following a sudden illness on Monday. She was 32.

She had her international breakthrough earlier this year when Triangle of Sadness premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to win the coveted Palme d'Or prize.

The Swedish director paid tribute to Dean by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the actress filming his satire on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Charlbi's sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy," he wrote in the caption. "It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought that she will not be by our side in the future makes me very sad. At this difficult time, my thoughts go out to her loved ones, her family and her fiancé Luke (Volker)."

In the movie, Östlund's English-language debut, Dean and Harris Dickinson play models Yaya and Carl, who go on a luxury cruise which descends into chaos.

Meanwhile, playwright Jeremy O. Harris called Dean's death "absolutely devastating".

"Charlbi Dean was such an exciting performer to me after seeing her in Triangle of Sadness," he tweeted. "Her work had a vulnerability and intellect a lesser actor would have denied the character. A true talent and sending love to her family. RIP."

Triangle of Sadness will have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September and open in theatres in October.

Dean's other credits include Spud, Spud 2: The Madness Continues, An Interview with God, and DC TV series Black Lightning.