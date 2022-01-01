Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser finalise divorce

A judge has signed off on Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser's divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the pair's divorce was finalised on 26 August, just weeks after the initial filing.

A representative for Kartheiser confirmed that the Angel star filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls actress on 10 August after eight years of marriage.

Bledel and Kartheiser met on the set of Mad Men and began a romantic relationship in 2012, once filming was complete. They confirmed their engagement in March 2013 before secretly marrying in June 2014.

"If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it," The Handmaid's Tale actress told Vulture in April 2014 about keeping details of her relationship private.

The actors welcomed their first child, a son, in autumn 2015.