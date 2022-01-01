Eugenio Derbez recovering after 'long and complicated' surgery

Eugenio Derbez's wife Alessandra Rosaldo has revealed that the actor is recovering after undergoing a "long and complicated" operation following an accident.

On Monday, the singer and actress announced on Instagram that the CODA star had been involved in an accident and had to undergo complicated surgery to treat his "delicate" injuries.

She returned to the site on Wednesday to reassure fans that the procedure went well and the Mexican star is now on the mend.

"To everyone that has been looking out for Eugenio, I want to inform you that fortunately, after a long and complicated surgery, he is recovering," she wrote in Spanish.

"Yesterday was a very long day with many emotions, but thanks to your countless expressions of love, messages, good wishes, blessings, prayers, and the light you sent us, the surgery was a success. His recovery starts now."

Rosaldo added that she is "eternally grateful" for all "the love" she has received and went on to thank the medical staff who helped her husband.

The statement was accompanied by a close-up photo of Rosaldo and Derbez holding hands.

Rosaldo has yet to share details about the 60-year-old's accident, injuries or operation.

In her original post, she explained that the recovery process will be "long and difficult" and the Acapulco actor will need to rest for several weeks before undergoing rehabilitation therapies.

Derbez and his CODA cast members won the Screen Actors Guild award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture earlier this year. The movie also won Best Picture at the Academy Awards in March.

In the U.S., he is also known for films such as Instructions Not Included, How to Be a Latin Lover, Overboard, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.