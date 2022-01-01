Billy Eichner clarifies comment about LGBTQ+ films following backlash

Billy Eichner has clarified a comment he made about LGBTQ+ films after receiving backlash online.

In an interview for Variety to promote his new movie Bros, the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio featuring an almost entirely LGBTQ+ cast, the comedian claimed the release of the feature in cinemas later this month will be "a historic moment".

Billy also noted that Bros is not an indie movie or "some streaming thing which feels disposable", and later, fans accused him of shading gay romcom Fire Island - which was released on Hulu in June.

In response, the Billy on the Street star took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain what he meant.

"I want to clarify what I said about streaming content in Variety. I was not at ALL referring to the quality or monumental impact of streaming films, I was referring to the way that, historically, LGBTQ+ content has often been considered niche and disregarded by Hollywood," he wrote. "I have been openly gay since the beginning of my career over 20 years ago, at a time when that was very challenging. And I am very proud Bros is one of many projects - theatrical, streaming, online, etc - where so many of us are finally getting to tell our own LGBTQ+ stories."

To conclude his post, Billy offered an apology to anyone he offended.

"Being an openly gay man and a loud and proud part of the LGBTQ+ community is one of the things I am most proud of in my whole damn life," the 43-year-old added. "And from the bottom of my heart, I truly am so sorry if I inadvertently offended or insulted anyone. I really am. Thank you."

Bros, also starring Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, and Monica Raymund, is set to open in U.S. cinemas on 30 September.