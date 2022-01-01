Anne Heche's eldest son requests to run her estate

Anne Heche's eldest son Homer Laffoon has filed paperwork to request control of his late mother's estate.

The Donnie Brasco actress died at the age of 53 following a car crash near Los Angeles on 5 August. She was declared brain dead on 11 August and taken off life support three days later.

According to documents filed in Los Angeles County Court this week, Heche died without a will and Laffoon, 20, wants to be put in charge of her estate.

He has also asked to represent the interests of his younger half-brother Atlas Tupper, 13, during the estate proceedings.

"The Estate consists of two (2) intestate heirs—Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper," the document reads, reports The Blast. "Homer Heche Laffoon is an adult and the proposed Administrator. Atlas Heche Tupper is a minor. Filed concurrently with this petition is a Petition for Appointment of Guardian ad Litem for the minor, which specifically requests that the guardian ad litem be granted the authority to waive bond on behalf of the minor."

In the paperwork, Laffoon noted that it is unclear what assets Heche owned at the time of her death, with him listing personal property and annual income as "unknown".

Heche and Laffoon's father, cameraman Coleman 'Coley' Laffoon, split in 2007 after more than five years of marriage and their divorce was finalised in 2009. She dated Atlas' father, James Tupper, between 2007 and 2018.