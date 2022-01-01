Billy Eichner kicked off dating app again

Billy Eichner has been kicked off the dating app Tinder for the second time.



Back in 2019, the Billy on the Street star revealed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he had been removed from the platform because moderators thought he was an impersonator.



Billy received an apology from company bosses at the time, but during a new interview for Variety, he shared that he had been ditched yet again.



"I was like, 'F**k it. I'm not going through this again,'" he sighed. "I can't book a late-night talk show appearance just to get reinstated on Tinder. I'll stick to Hinge and Grindr and everything else. I do not need another mug telling me it's OK to be alone."



Billy is currently promoting his new film Bros, which is the first gay romantic comedy from a major studio featuring an almost entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast.



The movie will hit cinemas on 30 September.